Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Maharashtra to raise up to Rs 600 cr via bonds

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:19 IST
Bank of Maharashtra to raise up to Rs 600 cr via bonds

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 600 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. "The bank is proposing to raise capital by issue of Basel III-compliant unsecured, redeemable non-convertible tier II bonds of base issue of Rs 200 crore with green shoe option of Rs 400 crore aggregating to Rs 600 crore on private placement basis," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes. These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

The Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013. Stock of Bank of Maharashtra was trading at Rs 10.54 on BSE, down 0.57 per cent from its previous close..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Practice more to overcome slowing of reflexes: Kapil to Kohli

Kapil Dev feels slowing down of reflexes could be the reason behind Virat Kohlis struggles in New Zealand and the Indian skipper needs to practice more to overcome the age factor. The 31-year-old Kohli managed just 38 runs in the two Tests ...

U.S. says to reduce employees at Chinese media; China hints of response

The United States on Monday said it was slashing the number of Chinese nationals permitted to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets to retaliate against Beijings long-standing intimidation and harassment of jou...

Sterling just off 4-1/2-month lows as BOE bets, EU talks weigh

Sterling rose on Tuesday against the dollar and the euro, reversing some of the previous days hefty losses, but Britains fractious trade talks with the EU and expectations of interest rate cuts kept the currency near recent 4-12-month lows....

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials on govt's preparations to deal with coronavirus.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials on govts preparations to deal with coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020