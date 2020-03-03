Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hand sanitiser sales rocket 255 per cent in Britain: data

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:26 IST
Hand sanitiser sales rocket 255 per cent in Britain: data

London, March 3 (AFP) Sales of hand sanitiser in Britain have more than tripled as nervous customers sought to protect themselves from coronavirus, data showed Tuesday. Hand sanitiser sales surged 255 per cent in the four weeks to 23 February compared with the same period a year earlier, retail research company Kantar said in a statement.

Liquid soap sales increased seven per cent and household cleaning products leapt ten per cent over the same period, Kantar added. "Given the media focus around the outbreak of Covid-19 in February, it's unsurprising to see shoppers prudently protecting themselves from illness," said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar's head of retail and consumer insight.

Britain has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday warned that the number was "highly likely" to rise. Worldwide, more than 3,100 people have died and over 90,000 have been infected.(AFP) RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Telangana, Karnataka step up precautionary measures

The Telangana and Karnataka governments on Tuesday reviewed their Coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness after a Bengaluru-based man who travelled to Secunderabad tested positive for the infection, making him the fourth confirmed case from south...

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 9 die in Tennessee

Nashville US, Mar 3 AP Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least nine people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville. Daybreak revealed a landscape litt...

London mayor launches re-election campaign

London, Mar 3 AFP London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday launched his re-election campaign, attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to tackle a crisis in affordable housing in the British capital. Conservative party leader Johnson wa...

G7 agreed to do "everything possible" to limit harm from coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed to do everything possible to limit harm from the fast-spreading coronavirus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday.Mnuchin told the U.S. House Ways and M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020