Make special efforts to bring benefit of research to farmers: HP Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Tuesday said special efforts need to be made to bring benefit of research to farmers. The governor also emphasised the need to further extend activities of Agriculture University. He was presiding over Senate meeting at Chaudhary Sarvan Kumar Agricultural University in Palampur near here.

He said climate change is a major challenge being faced by the world today, which is directly related to agriculture, horticulture and food security. "On one hand, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, robotics, bio-engineering and nano technology have the potential to completely change our work and living conditions, on the other hand it also presents the possibility of facing the challenges of the future. But, it depends on how we make decisions today. It is important to have discretion with technology," Dattatraya said. The governor said that the biggest challenge for youth is related to skill development and ability to learn new skills continuously. He also expressed concern that most agriculture and horticulture graduates are not interested to work in farms. "Not a single student wants to do farming and gardening," he said, adding that the university should motivate youth to adopt agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry as business and provide assistance with technology. He expressed confidence that the Agriculture University would have a significant contribution in declaring Himachal Pradesh as a natural farming state by the year 2021..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.