Left Menu
Development News Edition

TAKE A LOOK-Carmakers find ways round Geneva motor show cancellation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:01 IST
TAKE A LOOK-Carmakers find ways round Geneva motor show cancellation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Automakers turned to live streams, conference calls, and alternative venues on Tuesday after Swiss authorities canceled the Geneva auto show due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Following are Reuters' main stories from the industry: > BMW, Daimler aim to cut emissions 20% this year > EXPLAINER-Why automakers are going electric > UK carmakers seek alternatives to China supplies > PSA: UK factory plans dependent on Brexit talks > PSA to adjust Huawei partnership if U.S. demands > PSA: UK should compensate if Brexit tariffs hit > Daimler working on plan to recover China sales > Daimler says production in China stable > PSA has enough supplies for European plants > Renault's Alpine goes further upmarket > FACTBOX-European auto industry's cost cut plans (Compiled by Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Solomon Quaynor appointed as AfDB's Vice President for Private Sector

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Solomon Quaynor as the Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Complex, effective from 1st May 2020.Quaynor, a national of ...

Spanish government backs tougher action against sex crimes in draft law

Spains left-wing government approved a bill on Tuesday that would qualify all non-consensual sex as rape, acting on a pre-election promise to strengthen laws in defense of womens rights.The draft law, which faces months of debate in parliam...

River boat wreck leaves 13 dead in Brazil's northern Amapa state

Thirteen people are confirmed dead and another 28 are thought to be missing after a river boat sank in the northern Brazilian state of Amapa, the state government said on Monday. Another 46 people were rescued after the sinking of the vesse...

North Korean leader Kim's sister condemns South over drill comments

Eds Adding details, changing slug Seoul, Mar 3 AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns sister condemned Seoul as a frightened dog barking on Tuesday over its response to a weapons drill by Pyongyang, state media reported. Kim Yo Jongs commen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020