Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus drags Hong Kong business outlook to record low: data

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 13:46 IST
Coronavirus drags Hong Kong business outlook to record low: data
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's business outlook hit a record low in February, according to data released on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak added to the financial hub's troubles following months of political turmoil. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the city's economy plunged to its lowest mark since the gauge began, worse than the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the global financial crisis in 2007-2008.

Hong Kong's economy is reeling from the US-China trade war, pro-democracy protests last year and now the coronavirus -- a triple whammy that has created a situation Financial Secretary Paul Chan described as "exceptionally austere" as he delivered his annual budget last week. Chan said the economy is facing "enormous challenges this year", and predicted a range of 0.5 percent growth to a 1.5 percent contraction this year.

The PMI index fell to 33.1, dropping below the previous low in April 2003, according to IHS Markit, whose report added the PMI averaged 39.9 so far for the first quarter. The gauge has been below the 50 level that divides expansion and contraction since April 2018, though it had risen in December and January.

Markit surveys around 400 private-sector companies in Hong Kong across manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services to generate the index. The survey responses are collected in the second half of each month. "The latest PMI flashed red warning lights on the dire private-sector conditions across Hong Kong in February amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the headline index plunging to an unprecedented level since the survey started in July 1998," Bernard Aw, principal economist with IHS Markit, said in the report.

"The average PMI so far for the first quarter of 2020 points to a deepening recession, raising the urgency for policy support." The figures come just days after China's PMI was at 35.7 points in February, well below the 50-point mark that separates growth and contraction every month. This was down from 50 points in January and the worst level since China began recording the figure in 2005.

It was also nowhere near expectations of a smaller contraction, at 45.0, according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

S Korea hunts sick beds as West readies for long virus fight

Bangkok, Mar 4 AP China prepared to close temporary hospitals while South Korea struggled to find enough beds for its sick Wednesday as the virus epidemic that began in Asia increasingly troubled the West. We have entered a phase that will ...

Delhi court convicts 7 persons in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted seven persons, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, and acquitted four others in connection with the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh R...

Screening 88 people who came in contact with Delhi coronavirus patient: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said efforts are on to check and screen 88 people who came in contact with the Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus. A taskforce headed by him has been formed to tackle the situati...

Much-awaited trailer of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' out!

A day after sharing character posters of the flick, makers of suspense thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on Wednesday dropped the intriguing trailer of the film. The nail-biting thriller features the Ishaqzaade duo of Arjun Kapoor and Parin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020