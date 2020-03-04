Left Menu
South Africa: Africa's tallest building 'The Leonardo' opens doors for occupation

The Legacy Group has announced on Tuesday that the 234-meter tall building 'The Leonardo' in Johannesburg, South Africa, is ready for providing occupation space in 240-suite hotel and residences, according to a media report by 'CCE News'.

Bart Dorrestein, CEO and Chairman had said that almost 90 percent of the apartments are sold. "Our owners are scheduled to take occupation on a phased basis commencing March 2020," Dorrestein added.

The R3-billion skyscraper project began in 2015 when the Legacy Group awarded the construction contract to Aveng, and actual construction began in January 2016.

'The Leonardo' offers luxury residential units in the form of apartments and penthouse suites, as well as over 15,000 square meters of premium office space and is made keeping in mind the needs of corporates, he said.

The race for the tallest building continues in Africa with many countries planning mega skyscrapers. Kenya, Morocco are both in the race with under-construction The Pinnacle Towers in Nairobi and BMCE Bank of Africa Tower in Rabat.

