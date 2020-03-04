Left Menu
Canon hosts Annual Service Conference in Dubai on 2-3 March

Canon understands and acknowledges the fact that service is a very important factor for our African customers.

CCNA is continuously expanding its network of service partners, infrastructure and Investing in new contact centers in key markets to be able to support better service delivery. Image Credit: Twitter(@CanonCNA)

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) hosted the third edition of its Annual Service Conference in Dubai on March 2nd & 3rd, where Service Management teams across CCNA, as well as its service providers throughout Africa, gathered to discuss the latest technology trends, innovative service offerings, and future growth.

CCNA since its establishment in 2016 had started with14 authorized service partners and has now expanded its reach to 43 authorized service partners covering the African region. CCNA is continuously expanding its network of service partners, infrastructure and Investing in new contact centers in key markets to be able to support better service delivery. While placing the customer at the heart of the Group's strategy, Canon is also working to empower its channel partners at the shop floor level by supporting service excellence, customer satisfaction and awareness on Canon Genuine Consumables and spares.

Awards for Service Partners

CCNA presented Service Awards to its partners at the conference for outstanding performances in driving innovation for service excellence, customer satisfaction and ensuring timely availability of Canon's Genuine Consumables and Spares parts. This year, Canon Authorised Partner Silicon21 from Egypt received the President Award as Best Service Partner for 2019, for continuously improving on service deliverables; developing remote services capabilities & supporting channel partners while increasing spares and drums business in-country.

Special recognition awards were also handed over to Sabi Systems from Algeria, MFI from Kenya and Ensure Services, which covers Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Kenya, for improving their services capabilities.

Training for Excellence

The event, which has quickly become an annual hallmark of CCNA's continuous drive for innovation and excellence in customer experience, focused on the company's new services and technological solutions, as well as business sustainability.

Partners coming from 25 countries from across the African continent gathered to discuss new areas of service development, Services enhancement strategies, new remote services, including e-Service and e-Maintenance, and a sustainable and clear direction for the future. CCNA took the Partner Service Management teams through two days of workshops to instill the efficient and agile management style Canon upholds.

The panels during this 3rd edition of the conference focused particularly on Canon's new key service line, on solutions to enhance product delivery by providing closer customer support, and on making better use of Canon's remote services. The conference also touched on strategies to improve and expand service reach for tier 2 partners.

Facilitate interaction between our teams and our partners

Canon brought in its own highly trained, experienced and skilled team, to give closer support to its partners in enhancing service and product delivery.

Mr. Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of CCNA explained that "CCNA will continue to increase the in-country presence by further investing in manpower by appointing 7 local technical product specialists, as a concrete statement of our continued ambition and commitment to the region. This event underlines the importance that Canon places on the relationship with its service partners, and reiterates our continuous drive to innovate, grow and provide service excellence to our customers beyond their highest expectations."

This expansion will increase service teams in these locations, providing improved customer support for the communities of Canon-users across the region.

(With Inputs from APO)

