Resulticks Recognized for "Elevating Customer Experience with AI" at the Microsoft AI Awards 2.0

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:40 IST
Resulticks Recognized for "Elevating Customer Experience with AI" at the Microsoft AI Awards 2.0

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Resulticks, the world’s fastest-growing real-time omnichannel conversation marketing solutions provider, has won the “Elevating Customer Experience with AI” award at the Microsoft AI Awards 2.0 held in Mumbai recently. Redickaa Subrammanian, Co-founder and CEO of Resulticks, accepted this prestigious award from Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations at Microsoft. Instituted by Microsoft, the Artificial Intelligence Awards recognizes Microsoft partners and customers whose early strides in AI have made a significant impact on businesses in India. The rigorous three-phase selection process evaluates organizations’ strategy in developing a solution that uses AI to support either an innovative product, technology, process or solution.

Commenting on the award, Redickaa Subrammanian, Co-founder and CEO of Resulticks said, “We’re honored that Microsoft has recognized our efforts to enable our clients worldwide with AI-powered solutions that not only deliver highly individualized customer experiences across all relevant communication channels but also does it in real-time.” She added, “We’re also proud that some of India’s most respected brands in the financial services, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, retail, travel and hospitality industries have trusted us to help them achieve their business goals.” Resulticks' sophisticated machine learning and AI capabilities enable micro-targeting, boost marketing campaign effectiveness, and enable highly insightful benchmarking. The platform’s advanced analytics suite-predictive, prescriptive, descriptive, and benchmarking - provides a strategic framework for continuously improving performance, ROI, and conversion attribution at the segment-of-one level. About Resulticks Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology, and business strategy to deliver top-line growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world’s first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers.

PWR PWR.

