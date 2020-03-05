Left Menu
EuroKids International Recognised as 'Education Company of the Year' at VCCircle Awards 2020

MUMBAI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroKids International, one of India's leading education company, is recognised as the Education Company of the Year at VCCircle Awards 2020. The award ceremony was held on February 27, 2020 at Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai. VCCircle Awards are India's most coveted and pre-eminent honours for disruptive and fast-growing businesses in the private equity and venture capital ecosystem.

As India's leading Early Childhood Education & K-12 Education company, delivering the 'Joy of Learning' is at the heart of EuroKids International. By enhancing its pedagogy and consistently building a holistic, nurturing and secure learning environment for children, EuroKids is focused on its vision of delivering the best in education. Over the last 18 years, EuroKids has played an active role in the evolution of the education landscape with its portfolio of brands committed to delivering a robust foundation for future generations. Having bagged over 30 prestigious awards in the education segment, EuroKids is constantly REINVENTING EDUCATION in the country. On receiving the award, Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder & Group CEO, EuroKids International Pvt Ltd, said, "We are thrilled by this recognition, which reiterates our commitment of creating a nurturing learning environment for young children. As an integrated approach, EuroKids International offers DayCare, Pre-school and K-12 schools with structured education, superior infrastructure and focus on learning outcomes. Recognitions like these reaffirm the core purpose of our journey." About EuroKids International: EuroKids group today caters to customers at two levels, Business to Consumer and Business to Business. The group today nurtures over 125,000 families each day through its various services. The group is also providing long-term sustainable entrepreneurial opportunity to over 1000 FIRST generation women entrepreneurs. Besides, providing direct employment to a team of over 200 professionals, the EuroKids network is delivering employment opportunity to over 10,000 individuals, including teachers, caregivers and support staff, especially women across the country today. With a portfolio of brands EuroKids Pre-School & DayCare, EuroSchool International, Kangaroo Kids Pre-School, Billabong High International, the group is committed to delivering the Joy of Learning. The group currently has a network of over 1100 pre-schools and 30+ schools spread across 350+ cities in India and neighbouring countries. To know more, visit: https://www.eurokidsgroup.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098548/EuroKids_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

