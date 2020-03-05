Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh received a cheque for Rs 100.518 crore as the interim dividend from Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) here today. Chairman and Managing Director of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) presented the cheque to Raksha Mantri.

The Hyderabad-based DPSUhas declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share of Rs 10/- each for the financial year 2019-20. It pertains to the Government holding in the DPSU. The interim dividend declared by the Company works out to 62.5 percent of the paid-up share capital of Rs. 183.28 crores.

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence &BDL were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

