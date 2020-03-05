Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares back in red as virus fears persist; Miners lead losses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:02 IST
European shares back in red as virus fears persist; Miners lead losses
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

European shares snapped a three-day gaining streak on Thursday as concerns over the scale of economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak overtook optimism over support from monetary stimulus.

Resources were the worst-performing sector as several heavyweight miners, including BHP Group and Rio Tinto, traded ex-dividend. The two stocks lost about 6% and 7% for the day, respectively. The main European equity benchmark ended 1.4% lower after the death toll from the outbreak rose to more than 3,300, with several more companies providing profit warnings because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

Hopes of stimulus from several major central banks to stymie the impact of the outbreak had stabilized the index this week, but questions had remained about whether central banks would be able to completely shelter big economies. Analysts firmly expect the European Central Bank to cut interest rates by 10 basis points next week.

"At 10 basis points, an interest rate cut hardly does anything to the economy. It's more of a signal to the market that the ECB is ready to act and also, it will likely be accompanied by a message that they're looking into more targeted measures," said Elwin de Groot, Head of Macro Strategy at Rabobank in Amsterdam. Travel and leisure stocks dropped 2.9%, with the sector ranking among the worst hit by the virus.

Airline stocks plunged after British regional airline Flybe collapsed, making the struggling carrier the industry's first big casualty of the outbreak. British commercial broadcaster ITV fell 12% after warning that ad revenue for April could fall by about 10% as travel companies put back campaigns.

German auto supplier Continental slumped 12.4% after it posted a net loss of 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in 2019, with the broader automakers index dropping 3.4% in tow. Heavyweight bank HSBC dropped 1.2% after it sent more than 100 of its London staff home after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

Broader bank stocks retreated in the face of steadily dropping bond yields Rating agency Fitch said on Thursday the spread of the coronavirus in the EU opens new channels for it to affect the regional economy and heightens its adverse impact on GDP growth.

Rabobank's Elwin said the EU would probably have two-quarters of zero-to-negative growth, with some countries showing negative growth in 2020. Among stocks in the black was German food delivery firm Hellofresh, which was one of the top gainers on the STOXX 600 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Warren ends presidential bid, leaving Biden, Sanders to fight for Democratic voters

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders. Warren, a li...

Tennis-Indian Wells adds hand sanitizers, confident in tournament safety

Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday said they have added more than 250 hand sanitizers throughout the facility and are training staff to protect everyone involved with the tournament from the coronavirus.The annua...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

Saudi Arabia denounces Iran for accepting Saudi visitors amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia denounced Iran for granting Saudi citizens entry amid the coronavirus outbreak and urged it to reveal the identities of all Saudi nationals who had visited since the start of February, a government statement said on Thursday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020