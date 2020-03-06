Left Menu
Titan Eyeplus Customer Services Efforts Recognized at the TRRAIN Awards '20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:24 IST
Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)India’s leading optical retail brand Titan Eyeplus Retail associate Mr. Madhab Bahadur was commemorated as the winner of the 2020 Customer Service Category at the 9th Edition of the TRRAIN Retail awards. The award for the TRRAIN Category Awards - Specialty Stores was presented by Mr. Steve Laughlin, VP & General Manager, Global Consumer Industry, IBM Corp., in presence of Hon. Minister of textiles, women and child development Mrs. Smriti Z. Irani. Madhab Bahadur from Titan Eyeplus travelled across the country to hand deliver the product & ensure that the product fits the customer perfectly – such was his commitment to the Titan’s value of nothing but 100% comfort for the customer. He epitomizes the brand’s philosophy of “Going the extra mile” for delighting every single customer. The TRRAIN Retail Awards are an initiative to acknowledge extraordinary stories of delivering "Beyond the role" customer experiences in the retail community. Since, its inception in 2007 Titan Eyeplus is leading the curve in superlative customer experience, in-store, and after-sales services. The brand continues to set standards in products that are designed and manufactured in-house with design inspiration coming from closely following consumer preferences & best in class eye-testing in stores to ensure the highest comfort in the precision eyewear. Saumen Bhaumik, CEO of Eyewear Business Titan Company Limited, expressed his joy stating, “We are delighted by this award for Madhav. His win is a celebration of each one of our store staff who work endlessly to create thousands of delights every day across the 570+ wide retail network of Titan Eyeplus. Titan is a customer-obsessed organization and this superior customer experience is rooted in our world-class eye-test, in-house manufactured superior products and world-class customer relationship management practices. This award is an acknowledgment of our efforts to deliver great experience not by accident, but by design. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to TRRAIN for recognizing and working closely with retailers across India.” TRRAIN Retail Awards organized on 27th February in Mumbai celebrated the spirit of the Customer Service in its 9th edition themed – I JUST DID IT. The 2020 Customer Service Category received submissions from retailers across India. Amongst other winners were associates from Chumbak Design Pvt. Ltd, Reliance Retail, etc. Titan Eyeplus has a presence in 230 cities and towns and between their fully Omni-channel website & 570 stores, they service 99% of pin codes in India. It has won multiple national and International awards for exceptional customer experience practices and symbolises Expertise and Trust in the optical industry of India. About Titan EyeplusTitan Eyeplus offers a wide range of frames and lenses which follows the latest global trends in eyewear. With more than 100 frames from brands like Titan, Fastrack, and Dash, the store offers a customized range of lenses for every age group based on user needs. Frames & lenses at Titan Eyeplus start at affordable prices of INR 495 & INR 395 respectively, making it the ultimate shopping destination for customers. Titan Eyeplus store also offers sunglasses from Titan and Fastrack along with a wide range of more than 10 International brands including Ray-Ban, Vogue, Porsche and TAG Heuer among others. Contact lenses from Bausch and Lomb, Alcon Ciba Vision, and J&J are also available. In addition, Titan Eyeplus offers 18 Karat gold frames under the brand name ARISTO. At present, Titan Eyeplus has more than 570 stores operating in over 230 cities. Image 1: Mr. Madhab Bahadur from Titan Eyeplus volunteered to take up critical responsibility and became a role model to his colleagues Image 2: Mr. Madhab Bahadur Speciality Stores Category winner at TRRAIN Retail awards 2020 PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

