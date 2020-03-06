Fanta Rings in the Festival of Colors With Its Playful Holi Campaign: ‘Khelo Fanta Wali, #NoBahanaHoli’

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India • New Fanta Holi campaign urges teens to unlock their playful self by shedding their inhibitions • Bubbly brand Ambassador for Fanta – Sara Ali Khan brings alive this Digital first campaign across platforms Adding a splash of fun to the colorful festival of Holi, Coca-Cola India, one of the country’s leading beverage companies has unveiled a new campaign 'Khelo Fanta Wali #NoBahanaHoli' for its leading orange sparkling beverage – Fanta. The campaign in a playful manner reiterates the brand’s core promise of being the best companion for uninhibited playful fun this Holi. The campaign reinforces how Fanta’s bold orangey taste helps teens to unlock their playful self, enabling them to shed their inhibitions. Teens today seem to face a lot of peer pressure and as a result go through painstaking effort to protect their curated personas, which can get in the way of maximising their enjoyment during festivals like Holi. Fanta reminds teens that its ok to let fun just be fun & that there is nothing wrong in just enjoying the moment to the fullest. In the two videos, Fanta’s brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan invites teens to shed their excuses and play their #NoBahanaHoli.

Commenting on the new campaign, Shrenik Dasani, Vice President - Sparkling Category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, "The bold orangey taste of Fanta has always been known to nudge teens into unlock their spontaneous playfulness. When we were teenagers, the festival of Holi was an excuse to have unabashed fun. But today amongst the Insta savvy teenagers, the need to always look perfect sometimes stops them from doing so. With #NoBahanaHoli Fanta urges teens to have unabashed fun.” Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy North: Holi is one truly young-at-heart festival. In fact, as far as festivals go, you can say that Holi never outgrew its teens. But many teens out there are happy to give it a miss. For them, Holi does not quite fit with the curated personas they are building on social media. Their excuses to not play Holi sometimes steal its colour. With its youthful DNA, we felt Fanta would just be the right brand to call out these excuses. And Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador gave us the right star power to deliver the message. The campaign ‘Khelo Fanta Wali #NoBahanaHoli’ speaks to the teens in their language and invites them to unleash Holi’s fun and frolic, accompanied by bold orangey taste of Fanta. And play Holi without any excuse. In addition to the Digital & On Ground, the campaign will be supported by a robust Fanta #NoBahanaHoli selfie/video challenge through Radio & Digital platforms.

Link to the Fanta Holi – Selfie Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cujs3uYGFOg Link to the Fanta Holi – OOTD Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp-SM-f0ki4 About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverage. The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.

For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on facebook. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Fanta rings in the festival of colors with its playful Holi Campaign ‘Khelo Fanta Wali #NoBahanaHoli’ PWR PWR.

