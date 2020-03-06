Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fanta Rings in the Festival of Colors With Its Playful Holi Campaign: ‘Khelo Fanta Wali, #NoBahanaHoli’

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:16 IST
Fanta Rings in the Festival of Colors With Its Playful Holi Campaign: ‘Khelo Fanta Wali, #NoBahanaHoli’

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India • New Fanta Holi campaign urges teens to unlock their playful self by shedding their inhibitions • Bubbly brand Ambassador for FantaSara Ali Khan brings alive this Digital first campaign across platforms Adding a splash of fun to the colorful festival of Holi, Coca-Cola India, one of the country’s leading beverage companies has unveiled a new campaign 'Khelo Fanta Wali #NoBahanaHoli' for its leading orange sparkling beverage – Fanta. The campaign in a playful manner reiterates the brand’s core promise of being the best companion for uninhibited playful fun this Holi. The campaign reinforces how Fanta’s bold orangey taste helps teens to unlock their playful self, enabling them to shed their inhibitions. Teens today seem to face a lot of peer pressure and as a result go through painstaking effort to protect their curated personas, which can get in the way of maximising their enjoyment during festivals like Holi. Fanta reminds teens that its ok to let fun just be fun & that there is nothing wrong in just enjoying the moment to the fullest. In the two videos, Fanta’s brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan invites teens to shed their excuses and play their #NoBahanaHoli.

Commenting on the new campaign, Shrenik Dasani, Vice President - Sparkling Category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, "The bold orangey taste of Fanta has always been known to nudge teens into unlock their spontaneous playfulness. When we were teenagers, the festival of Holi was an excuse to have unabashed fun. But today amongst the Insta savvy teenagers, the need to always look perfect sometimes stops them from doing so. With #NoBahanaHoli Fanta urges teens to have unabashed fun.” Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy North: Holi is one truly young-at-heart festival. In fact, as far as festivals go, you can say that Holi never outgrew its teens. But many teens out there are happy to give it a miss. For them, Holi does not quite fit with the curated personas they are building on social media. Their excuses to not play Holi sometimes steal its colour. With its youthful DNA, we felt Fanta would just be the right brand to call out these excuses. And Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador gave us the right star power to deliver the message. The campaign ‘Khelo Fanta Wali #NoBahanaHoli’ speaks to the teens in their language and invites them to unleash Holi’s fun and frolic, accompanied by bold orangey taste of Fanta. And play Holi without any excuse. In addition to the Digital & On Ground, the campaign will be supported by a robust Fanta #NoBahanaHoli selfie/video challenge through Radio & Digital platforms.

Link to the Fanta Holi – Selfie Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cujs3uYGFOg Link to the Fanta Holi – OOTD Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp-SM-f0ki4 About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverage. The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.

For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on facebook. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Fanta rings in the festival of colors with its playful Holi Campaign ‘Khelo Fanta Wali #NoBahanaHoli’ PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Latest Scooby-Doo flick to hit Indian theatres in May

The upcoming animated adventure comedy Scoob has been scheduled for release in India on May 15.Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh Tweeted a poster of the movie with the caption that readFeaturing characters from the ScoobyDoo franchise......

Ecuador take 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup qualifier

Tokyo, Mar 6 AFP Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead against Japan with nail-biting victories in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday in western Japan, held behind closed doors due the coronavirus outbreak. Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 73,...

Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed

Observing that Telangana was a symbol of communal harmony, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday warned that those trying to create communal tensions in the state would be suppressed with an iron hand. Addressing a joint sitting of the...

SC rejects plea seeking mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking framing of proper mechanism and guidelines to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law by the government machinery. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari refused to en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020