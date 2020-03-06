Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antony Waste Handling IPO extended till March 16

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:01 IST
Antony Waste Handling IPO extended till March 16

Antony Waste Handling Cell has decided to extend the bidding period for its initial public offering till March 16 citing exceptional volatility in markets due to the moratorium imposed on Yes Bank which has adversely impacted investor sentiment, according to a company statement on Friday. "We believe that the exceptional volatility seen in markets today (Friday) has impacted investment decisions for investors across categories and in light of the same, we have decided to extend the bidding period for the issue till March 16, 2020," according to a statement from Antony Waste Handling Cell.

The company believes that the extension will allow current volatility to subside and allow all categories of investors to participate in the issue, it added. "Markets have been witnessing significant volatility since the filing of our RHP (red herring prospectus). Additionally, the preventive moratorium imposed on Yes Bank has adversely impacted investor sentiment, with the markets falling and significant erosion in the liquidity position across the system and network impacts," it said.

The initial public offering (IPO) was earlier scheduled to close on Friday. Till 1700 hrs on Friday, the issue was subscribed 50 per cent, receiving bids for 24,08,850 shares as against the total issue size of 48,20,508 shares, as per data from the National Stock Exchange.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 35 crore and an offer-for-sale of 57 lakh shares, including anchor portion of 20.65 lakh shares. Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 295-300 per share.

Antony Waste Handling Cell has raised Rs 60.94 crore from three anchor investors. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Equirus Capital is the manager for the offer..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Karnataka HC order granting bail to 21 people accused of violence during anti-CAA protests

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to 21 PFI members accused of indulging in violence at Mangaluru on December 19 during anti-CAA protests. The High Court had, on February 17, granted bail to the ac...

PhonePe, may other payment apps hit in wake of Yes Bank crisis

As Yes Bank went into moratorium, many a digital payment platforms bore the brunt on Friday as transactions were disrupted, with PhonePe facing long outage. PhonePe, which depends exclusively on Yes Bank as its payment services provider PSP...

Togo confirms first case of coronavirus

The West African country of Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February...

Organizations supporting public cause can't be barred from receiving foreign funds: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said an organisation which supports citizens cause without a political goal, via legitimate means of dissent like agitations, cannot be prevented from receiving foreign funds by declaring it as an outfit of politica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020