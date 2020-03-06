Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sneha Tharwani shares how dance fitness at Tappin' Around has helped people to live a fit lifestyle

There are two types of people, ones who sincerely go to the gym and the others who just can't make it to the gym. For the latter, to stay fit many gyms and fitness studios have dance sessions and workshops or you can say Zumba, which aims to boost the fitness level of a person.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:48 IST
Sneha Tharwani shares how dance fitness at Tappin' Around has helped people to live a fit lifestyle
Tappin' Around. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI/Digpu): There are two types of people, ones who sincerely go to the gym and the others who just can't make it to the gym. For the latter, to stay fit many gyms and fitness studios have dance sessions and workshops or you can say Zumba, which aims to boost the fitness level of a person. Tappin' Around is one such name that is completely dedicated to all dance lovers. The dance and fitness studio offers the best services which vary from the requirements of clients. Moreover, there is no age bar to enrol at Tappin' Around as people from any age group can join the dance sessions.

Sneha Tharwani, a well-known choreographer is a name behind Tappin' Around whose only motto is to promote fitness through dance. She is the one who has added EDM vs BDM sessions after Zumba and the form has been popular amongst everyone. The studio has till date conducted more than 300 events and 500 workshops. With 500 students, it has collaborated with several dancers from the industry.

The certified choreographers and fitness trainers have diverse knowledge about dance fitness and they have successfully helped people to remain fit. While Tappin' Around is located in Khar, it has conducted workshops at several other studios of Mumbai including Tangerine Studios in Khar, The Space in Juhu, The Square in Powai and The World Dance School in Andheri. An experience of more than 10 years the dance and fitness industry is what makes Sneha a reputed name today.

"Dance is the ultimate expression of what people want to say. It not only promotes fitness but also boosts mental health and improves the lifestyle of an individual," she said. A perfect mix of aesthetics, theory and fitness is what makes their dance sessions worth attending. Making use of the new age social media, Tappin' Around posts the dance videos online to reach out to the wider audience. Besides this, the studio also conducts dance classes for sangeet ceremony, reception and parties.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Setien admits his assistant wrong to slam Barca players

Quique Setien admitted on Friday his assistant Eder Sarabia was wrong in the way he lambasted Barcelonas players with a series of foul-mouthed rants during last weekends Clasico. Spanish television programme Vamos showed Sarabia making a nu...

Liberia suspends fuel importers' licences over gasoline shortages

Liberia suspended the licences of all fuel importers, including Frances Total, on Friday to conduct performance reviews after some of the companies overdrew from reserves in state-run facilities, leading to gasoline shortages.Officials say ...

CAA will not affect any Indian citizen, says Swamy

The Citizenship Amendment Act CCA would not affect any Indian citizen and the campaign against it was part of a conspiracy to defame the country, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said on Friday. Some countries wanted to defame India and ...

SC stays Karnataka HC order granting bail to 21 people accused of violence during anti-CAA protests

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to 21 PFI members accused of indulging in violence at Mangaluru on December 19 during anti-CAA protests. The High Court had, on February 17, granted bail to the ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020