Collective wisdom of scientists, policy makers required to deal with coronavirus: Vice President

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:17 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:17 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday that collective wisdom of scientists and policy makers is required to deal with the challenges of coronavirus. He also said every citizen can also help in dealing with this disease.

Coronavirus, which has been spreading rapidly around the world, is throwing serious challenges to public health to all countries, he said here at The Hindu BusinessLine Changemaker Awards. "It will require the collective wisdom of scientists, policy makers and everyone to tackle this challenge. It also requires citizens to do their duty. Follow some sort of discipline. We should become alert, we should not be hyper-sensitive and do things which will create panic among the people," he added.

Till Thursday in India, there were 30 positive cases, including 16 tourists from Italy and their Indian guide. The Vice President also asked organisations to move towards digital transformation as it can help in resolving issues.

He said the world is moving faster, things are changing, population is increasing and income disparities are there. "Every organisation must move towards digital transformation," he said adding that "the way forward is online, everything online. You apply online and get reply online, so that you need not stand in line".

Citing example of Government e-Marketplace (GeM), a public procurement portal, the Vice President said it has brought transparency in the public buying and has also increased ease of doing business. He also said business also needs to be promoted and protected.

"If you create wealth, you can distribute wealth, without creating wealth if you start distributing, you will become popper, that is what many people are trying to do," he added. He said business is part of the country's developmental story and the government is taking steps to promote industry.

Speaking at the event, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the GeM portal will become a national procurement portal as it provides huge business opportunities..

