Govt sets up panel to prepare SFIO investigation manual

The government has set up a 12-member high-level panel to prepare an investigation manual for probe agency SFIO. The panel would be chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, as per an order issued by the corporate affairs ministry.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probes white-collar crimes. "The committee shall devise an all-encompassing manual for carrying out effective investigations in tune with provisions of relevant Acts...," the order said.

