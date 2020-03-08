Pradhan lauds women's contribution in steel, oil sectors

Women are discharging critical responsibilities in the country's steel, oil and gas sectors, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said adding that Indian women will play an important role in achieving a USD 5-trillion economy. Pradhan, who is the Minister for Steel and Petroleum and Natural Gas, said this in a letter to women employees working in the two ministries, public sector undertakings under them and allied departments, on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

"I am proud to note that in the petroleum sector, women are discharging critical responsibilities. In the steel sector too, women are discharging critical responsibilities, be it a crane driver or a board member," the minister said in the letter. He said that today, Indian women are venturing into and excelling in uncharted territories and are leading and creating new landmarks. Pradhan added that the next wave of growth will be driven by women of the country and they will play an important role in driving India's march towards becoming a USD 5-trillion economy.

The government has set a goal to make India a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024. In the letter, Pradhan further said, "I have interacted with several women involved in the petroleum sector. Women are (also) involved in various aspects of steel making. Seeing their dedication and determination, It is my belief that the next wave of growth will be driven by women." The minister, through the letter, has also made an appeal to all woman employees to participate in the '#SheInspiresUs' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread stories of women who through their work serve nation and inspire others..

