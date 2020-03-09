Left Menu
Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar unveils post-pregnancy fitness plans on International Women's Day

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique 'Fitness Plan' for new moms on account of 'World International Women's Day'.

  • ANI
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:41 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:41 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique 'Fitness Plan' for new moms on account of 'World International Women's Day'. The special package was unveiled by Dr Rohini Katoch Sepat, IPS, DCP, South Division Bengaluru in the presence of Shobha Raghavan, COO, Sahaas Zero waste and Gayathri Gopalkrishnan, President JP Nagar Apartment Association and Medical Director of Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar.

Several informative programmes were held during the event to celebrate the spirit of womanhood on International Woman's Day. Talks on women safety, gender equality were also organised along with a quiz competition. "Maintaining fitness post-pregnancy is important as it is connected to a lot of health benefits, including prevention of post-delivery depression, restoring muscle strength and even boosting energy levels. However, most women tend to neglect fitness during post-pregnancy. I am extremely glad that Manipal Hospital Jaynagar has taken this initiative on International Women's Day to create awareness on this and breaking stereotypes of the society," said Dr Rohini Katoch Sepat, IPS, DCP - South Division, Bengaluru City.

"Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar is always at the forefront when it comes to creating awareness on public issues. Pregnancy is a very important phase in woman's life and therefore, having a fit and healthy lifestyle is extremely important. Women are the backbone of our families and it is our duty to keep them fit both mentally and physically. I thank all the chief guests for lending their support on this special initiative," said Mohan Hariharan, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, while sharing his thoughts. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

