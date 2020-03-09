Women score higher than men at workplace in India: Report

As more and more companies are striving to close gender parity gap, a report has showed that twice as many woman professionals excel in organisational development and coaching talent compared to men. About 6.56 per cent woman professionals excel in organisational development and coaching talent as compared with 3.26 per cent of man professionals, according to a report by SCIKEY Research.

This is mainly attributed to women's capability to nurture and connect emotionally with their colleagues and peers, the report added. SCIKEY conducted a survey with 5,388 information technology professionals across India from 22 to 47 years.

Additionally, the survey report showed that woman bosses are not only more likely than men to encourage their subordinates' development but they are also more inclined than their male counterparts to check in frequently on their employees' progress. Since woman bosses tend to train their juniors better, employees who work under women outscore those who work for men bosses, it added.

The SCIKEY report also showed that women are equally or more effective as men in negotiations when bargaining. About 1.37 per cent women are good negotiators compared to 1.11 per cent men, it pointed out.

The behavioral trait showed that women are better negotiators than men because they use their wider social knowledge to negotiate along with the hard data to back the negotiation that men are usually not exposed to (social experience), it added. Women professionals (6.67 per cent) have high conflict management ability compared to men (4.96 per cent), it said. This is attributed to women's ability to understand the reason for conflict because of the social experience and exposure both at workplace and family, they connect better with others and find creative outcomes simultaneously.

Both men and women seem to have low emotional resilience, the report said adding that 16.8 per cent women in the workforce are emotionally unstable compared to 14.7 per cent men. In the experience range of 0-2 years, it was found that 6 out of 10 women in the industry were facing emotional stress compared to 4 out of 10 men, the report said.

With an increase in the work experience, these numbers increased to almost 8 out of 10 women being emotionally stressed compared to 3 out of 10 men, it said. "While we do not have a conclusive reason for this, but it cannot be denied that the juggling of family responsibilities and work has never been easier for women and is bound to take a toll on their emotional stability.

"This lack of solid emotional wellbeing often makes women more prone to stress, loss of productivity and unhealthy family life," it added..

