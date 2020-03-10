Left Menu
Paymark appoints Maxine Elliott as new CEO

Maxine joined Paymark in 2017 after more than 14 years in the telco sector where she was most recently CEO at Vocus NZ Ltd.

Paymark is responsible for more than 70% of New Zealand’s EFTPOS transactions, with over 100,000 terminals attached to the Paymark network around the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@ingenico)

Paymark is delighted to announce the appointment of Maxine Elliott, currently Paymark's Chief Product & Marketing Officer, as the company's new CEO.

Maxine joined Paymark in 2017 after more than 14 years in the telco sector where she was most recently CEO at Vocus NZ Ltd. With a solid experience, a strategic mindset, and a strong focus on growth, Maxine is well-positioned to further accelerate Paymark's success.

"I'm extremely honored to be appointed CEO of Paymark, and look forward to the challenge of guiding the company through the opportunities ahead in the dynamic industry we're in. As New Zealand's most experienced fintech startup, one of my key focus areas will be to keep momentum and further develop our strong culture of development and delivery", Maxine says.

Paymark is responsible for more than 70% of New Zealand's EFTPOS transactions, with over 100,000 terminals attached to the Paymark network around the country. The acquisition of Paymark by Ingenico Group in 2019 also opened up new opportunities for the company.

"As part of the Ingenico Group family, Paymark is now able to access world-leading technology and combine it with our decades of experience here in the New Zealand market. This opens up great opportunities for us and our customers, and will enable us to take the next step in our growth journey", says Maxine.

Maxine will take on her new role as CEO for Paymark now in March. She is replacing Liam O'Reilly, who successfully guided the company through the acquisition and integration of Paymark by Ingenico Group.

