Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil prices claw back ground after crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 08:21 IST
Oil prices claw back ground after crash

Oil prices surged more than six per cent in Asian trade on Tuesday following heavy losses a day earlier after top exporter Saudi Arabia began a price war with Russia. West Texas Intermediate was trading up 6.1 per cent at more than USD 33 a barrel while Brent crude advanced 6.6 per cent to over USD 36 a barrel.

Prices had plunged by almost a third on Monday, the biggest drop since the 1991 Gulf War, after Riyadh drove through massive price cuts in a bid to win market share. That came after Russia rejected calls from oil-exporting group OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia, for deeper output cuts to combat a coronavirus-fuelled slump in demand.

The bust-up signals the disintegration of an alliance between OPEC and Russia, the world's second-biggest oil producer, which sought to control supply to support prices. "Investors are buckling in for a protracted and precarious battle of the oil mega powers for world dominance," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

He said it was unclear whether the Saudi move was "a short-term strategy or will be sustained for a prolonged period -- which makes the outlook for crude prices extraordinarily uncertain"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

IAF plane with 58 Indian pilgrims from Iran lands at Hindon airbase

The first batch of 58 pilgrims who had been stuck in Iran, one of the worst coronavirus-affected nation, arrived at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from Iran...

Klopp hails 'world-class striker' Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on world-class striker Mohamed Salah after his century of Premier League appearances for the club. Salah achieved the milestone on March 7 when Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.Bourne...

Kusal Perera returns to Sri Lanka Test squad for England series

Kusal Perera on Monday made a comeback to Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against England. Sri Lanka has also named spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who is suffering from a hamstring injury. The board has d...

President Kovind extends heartiest Holi greetings, good wishes to countrymen

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The President wished for joy and prosperity to everyones life.Wishing everyone a Happy Holi The festival of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020