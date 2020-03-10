Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks rise as new domestic virus cases drop, Xi's Wuhan visit lifts mood

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:37 IST
China stocks rise as new domestic virus cases drop, Xi's Wuhan visit lifts mood

China shares rose on Tuesday, a day after fears over the spread of the coronavirus and an oil price crash destabilised markets, as new domestic virus cases tumbled and President Xi Jinping's visit to the epicentre of the epidemic lifted sentiment. ** At midday, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was 0.62% higher. The index swung between losses and gains throughout the morning session, falling as much as 1.31% and rising up to 0.7%. It fell 3% on Monday. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.03% after a 3.4% drop on Monday, with its financial sector sub-index 1.08% higher, the consumer staples sector up 1.01%, the real estate index up 0.48% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.11%. ** Energy shares extended losses, with a sub-index tracking the sector down 0.58%. ** Helping soothe nerves after Monday's sell-off, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, signalling that Beijing believes it has hit a positive turning point. ** New data released Tuesday showed that producer prices swung back into deflation territory in February as the coronavirus epidemic slowed economic activity, raising the prospect of more policy stimulus even as consumer inflation stayed elevated on high food costs. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2.2% to 10,204.05, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.81% at 25,494.68. The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares bounced 2.3% a day after plummeting more than 10%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.53% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.83%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.95% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.13%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9375 per U.S. dollar, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 6.948. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Lanhai Medical Investment Co Ltd, up 10.1%, followed by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd , gaining 10.1%, and Fujian Furi Electronics Co Ltd , up by 10.04%. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Shenma Industry Co Ltd, down 10.01%, followed by Shanghai Emperor of Cleaning Hi-Tech Co Ltd, losing 10%, and Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co Ltd , down by 10%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 3.5%, while China's H-share index is down 10.6%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.19% this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

More Consistency Needed in Application of Harm Reduction Principles in Australia

The lack of harm reduction principles for tobacco use in Australia is inconsistent with their implementation in many other areas of public policy. Alcohol restrictions, needle exchange programmes, legalisation of medicinal cannabis, free c...

Ullmark, Sabres stop Capitals in shootout

Dominik Kahun scored in the seventh round of a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Monday. Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 33 of 35 shots during open play and then made six more sav...

Boeing says employee tests positive for coronavirus

Boeing Co said late on Monday an employee at its Everett facility in Washington state has tested positive for the coronavirus and has now been quarantined.As a precaution, weve asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact t...

Orders sink for Italy's luxury suppliers as virus spreads - sources

Global luxury brands including Gucci and Louis Vuitton are scaling back orders with Italian suppliers, as the spread of the coronavirus from key market China to major manufacturing hub Italy hits business across the sector, industry sources...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020