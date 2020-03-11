Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBL Bank quashes speculation over viability, stock up by 10 pc

Private sector lender RBL Bank said on Wednesday it is a fundamentally strong institution and speculation over financial health and stability of the institution especially in social media seem to be misplaced, motivated and not based on facts.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 11:11 IST
RBL Bank quashes speculation over viability, stock up by 10 pc
The bank has over 78 lakh customers backed by a network of 1,616 offices. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender RBL Bank said on Wednesday it is a fundamentally strong institution and speculation over financial health and stability of the institution especially in social media seem to be misplaced, motivated and not based on facts. The bank remains adequately capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 per cent with tier one at 15.02 per cent. This is significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement at 11.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively.

"There has been no material adverse change in the asset quality since we announced our Q3 financial results on January 22 and our guidance remains consistent," it said in a statement. "Our liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is at 145 per cent of statutory requirements as at the end of last week."

RBL said all its business segments are doing well and it continues to expand presence across newer geographies by adding branches and are also hiring more people as previously planned. The bank continues to attract additional deposits from retail, corporates and institutional segments.

"The management team of RBL Bank is fully committed to develop the institution to the next level and our growth journey remains intact," it said. "RBL Bank is financially strong, well capitalised, profitable and a growing entity with a strong governance set up," it added.

The private sector lender currently services over 78 lakh customers through a network of 1,616 offices spread across 28 states and union territories. At 11 am, RBL's stock was trading 10.2 per cent higher at Rs 229. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

WTO suspends meetings until March 20 after coronavirus case

The World Trade Organization WTO said on Tuesday that it is suspending all meetings until March 20 after a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus. The Geneva-based organization, in a statement by WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo...

Asian Granito looking to engage with global players

Home decor major Asian Granito Ltd AGL said on Wednesday it is looking to engage with global players with an objective to make the country a global manufacturing hub for tiles and sanitary ware. The company is one of the leading global manu...

NHL roundup: Deslauriers scores Ducks' fastest hat trick

Nicolas Deslauriers first NHL hat trick was also the fastest hat trick in Ducks history, and Anaheim earned a 5-2 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Known more for his toughness than his offensive prowess over his seven NHL s...

Virus locks down Italy amid global push to contain outbreak

The boisterous hum of Rome dwindled to a whisper and police patrols kept people apart in cafes as Italy enforced an extraordinary, sweeping lockdown in hopes of not becoming the next epicentre of the spreading coronavirus epidemic now that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020