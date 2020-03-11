Left Menu
TAKE A LOOK-Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25%

  Updated: 11-03-2020 13:14 IST
The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.25% on Wednesday in a move to bolster Britain's economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Following are the main stories: > BoE cuts rates to 0.25% > TEXT-BoE cuts rates to bolster UK economy > Johnson's first budget: fighting coronavirus > FACTBOX-New funding scheme to shield businesses > BoE allows banks to tap capital cushion (Editing by Estelle Shirbon/Guy Faulconbridge)

