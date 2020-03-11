Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25 per cent due to virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:49 IST
Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25 per cent due to virus

The Bank of England cut its key interest rate by 0.5 per cent to 0.25 per cent on Wednesday, as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The central bank said the move would "help support businesses and consumer confidence at a difficult time." It said the effect of the new coronavirus on the British economy could be significant, with activity likely to “weaken materially” in the coming months.

The bank said in a statement that the rate cut was part of a "comprehensive and timely package of measures to help UK businesses and households bridge across the economic disruption that is likely to be associated with COVID-19.” "These measures will help to keep firms in business and people in jobs and help prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer-lasting economic harm,” it said. Britain has confirmed 373 cases of COVID-19, and six deaths.

The UK government is due to announce more measures to support the economy in a budget later Wednesday. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is considering measures to stimulate an economy already weighed down by uncertainty over Britain's future trade relationship with the European Union.

Business groups urged Sunak to let firms defer tax payments, and to back emergency loans for struggling enterprises. Unions sough a guarantee that self-employed and contract workers will get sick pay if they have to stay home. The virus is hitting closer to the heart of the British government. On Tuesday, Nadine Dorries, a junior minister in the Department of Health, said she is self-isolating as she recovers from the virus.

The Times of London reported that Dorries first showed symptoms on Friday and had since worked in Parliament, held meetings with constituents and attended an International Women's Day reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Virus-hit Vietnamese carriers cut salaries, encourage unpaid leave

Vietnam-based airlines have been forced to cut salaries and encourage their employees to take unpaid leave as carriers struggle with the impact of coronavirus on travel demand, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wedne...

Soccer-Getafe will not got to Milan for Europa tie, says club president

Getafe will not travel to Milan for Thursdays Europa League match against Inter due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, even if it means losing the tie, the Spanish clubs president said. The region of Lombardy, where Milan is locate...

BoE's Carney says shock from coronavirus could be "large and sharp"

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the economic impact from coronavirus could be large and sharp and economic activity will likely weaken materially in the coming months.The Bank of Englands role is to help UK businesses and househol...

Uber may suspend accounts of riders, drivers who test positive for coronavirus

Uber Technologies Inc notified riders and drivers that it may temporarily suspend the accounts of anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, the ride-hailing company said on Wednesday.The company, which h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020