Left Menu
Development News Edition

Responsive Industries to open 100 standalone stores in the next three years to tap rapidly growing Luxury Vinyl Tiles industry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:30 IST
Responsive Industries to open 100 standalone stores in the next three years to tap rapidly growing Luxury Vinyl Tiles industry

Launches new SPC series IMPACT® Inspire Company aims to garner Rs. 500 crore revenues from IMPACT in the next three years Mumbai, March 11, 2020: Responsive Industries, a leading global vinyl flooring player, plans to establish four company owned COCO design centers (company owned, company operated) in the cities of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Delhi this year to strengthen its brand presence and increase pull for its Luxury Vinyl Tiles products under the brand IMPACT. Company’s focus on B2C has really paid off well in the last two years and is aiming for Rs. 500 crore business in the next three years from Luxury Vinyl Tiles segment under its brand IMPACT. In the next three years, it looks to add another 100 standalone stores and establish a permanent brand presence. The company will take franchisee route to expand its network of stores to build strong distribution and retail network.

As part of the company’s strategy to increase its B2C business, the company announces the launch of its new SPC series IMPACT® Inspire. This spectacular range of 8 wood colours are an ideal choice for luxury residences in bedrooms, living rooms, study's, and kitchens. There is a 20 years residential warranty and the entire floor system is effortlessly installed with a patented click system. This means no glue, no dust, and zero hassles for upgrading your floor to the latest design trends. Rishabh Agarwal, Chairman of Responsive Industries said, “These interlocking vinyl tiles are a complete replacement for traditional options such as laminates, engineered wood and vitrified tiles because they are 100% waterproof and do not spoil in the monsoon. In fact, the maintenance regime is a simple soap and water cleaning.” In addition, the acoustic backing provides comfort to our knees and joints and also cuts the sounds of heels and wheels on the floor. What's more the acoustic value reduces ambient sound enhancing the peace of an interior environment, added Agarwal.

ABOUT RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES: Responsive Industries Limited is a leading India-based manufacturer of vinyl flooring and synthetic leather based products. The Company's products are marketed both in India and outside of it. The Company has been operating for greater than 30 years in the same industry. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in 65 acres park area located at Boisar, 120 km, north of Mumbai. The Company holds total of 15 manufacturing lines and operates with an installed capacity of 92,500 square foot (sq.ft.) per annum, which includes 66,100 sq. ft. capacity for vinyl flooring and capacity of 26,400 square foot (sq.ft.) for Synthetic leather. The Company dominates in manufacturing across flooring and synthetic leather related PVC products. It has established itself as a leading player in India as well as in the world by completing more than 5,000 projects till date. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Impact of coronavirus on next round of UK-EU talks uncertain -Gove

Discussions are taking place over how the spread of coronavirus could impact the next round of trade negotiations between the European Union and Britain next week, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.Asked by a committee ...

NATO to halt Arctic drill as coronavirus spreads

Norway has decided to halt a NATO military exercise in its Arctic region in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Norwegian army said on Wednesday.Around 14,000 troops from 10 countries were gathered for NATOs Cold Response drill near t...

British woman dies in Bali from coronavirus

A British woman has died in Bali from coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday, marking Indonesias first confirmed death from the rapidly spreading illness. The 53-year-old died early Wednesday in a hospital on the Indonesian holiday island,...

Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Pope Francis, holed up in the Vatican by Italys coronavirus epidemic, held his first virtual general audience on Wednesday, thanking medical staff but urging the world not to forget the plight of Syrian refugees.Most of Francis general audi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020