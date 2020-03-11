Responsive Industries to open 100 standalone stores in the next three years to tap rapidly growing Luxury Vinyl Tiles industry

Launches new SPC series IMPACT® Inspire Company aims to garner Rs. 500 crore revenues from IMPACT in the next three years Mumbai, March 11, 2020: Responsive Industries, a leading global vinyl flooring player, plans to establish four company owned COCO design centers (company owned, company operated) in the cities of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Delhi this year to strengthen its brand presence and increase pull for its Luxury Vinyl Tiles products under the brand IMPACT. Company’s focus on B2C has really paid off well in the last two years and is aiming for Rs. 500 crore business in the next three years from Luxury Vinyl Tiles segment under its brand IMPACT. In the next three years, it looks to add another 100 standalone stores and establish a permanent brand presence. The company will take franchisee route to expand its network of stores to build strong distribution and retail network.

As part of the company’s strategy to increase its B2C business, the company announces the launch of its new SPC series IMPACT® Inspire. This spectacular range of 8 wood colours are an ideal choice for luxury residences in bedrooms, living rooms, study's, and kitchens. There is a 20 years residential warranty and the entire floor system is effortlessly installed with a patented click system. This means no glue, no dust, and zero hassles for upgrading your floor to the latest design trends. Rishabh Agarwal, Chairman of Responsive Industries said, “These interlocking vinyl tiles are a complete replacement for traditional options such as laminates, engineered wood and vitrified tiles because they are 100% waterproof and do not spoil in the monsoon. In fact, the maintenance regime is a simple soap and water cleaning.” In addition, the acoustic backing provides comfort to our knees and joints and also cuts the sounds of heels and wheels on the floor. What's more the acoustic value reduces ambient sound enhancing the peace of an interior environment, added Agarwal.

ABOUT RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES: Responsive Industries Limited is a leading India-based manufacturer of vinyl flooring and synthetic leather based products. The Company's products are marketed both in India and outside of it. The Company has been operating for greater than 30 years in the same industry. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in 65 acres park area located at Boisar, 120 km, north of Mumbai. The Company holds total of 15 manufacturing lines and operates with an installed capacity of 92,500 square foot (sq.ft.) per annum, which includes 66,100 sq. ft. capacity for vinyl flooring and capacity of 26,400 square foot (sq.ft.) for Synthetic leather. The Company dominates in manufacturing across flooring and synthetic leather related PVC products. It has established itself as a leading player in India as well as in the world by completing more than 5,000 projects till date. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.