Vertiv launches measures for efficient thermal management products

This includes Vertiv™ Liebert® OFC, a new and highly advanced range of oil-free turbocor compressor chillers launched in partnership with Geoclima (Geoclima.com).

The Liebert® OFC design has been optimized to utilize low GWP refrigerants including R1234ze and to provide high energy efficiency. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (Vertiv.com), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a series of measures designed to meet increasing customer demand for innovative and efficient thermal management technologies and services. This includes Vertiv™ Liebert® OFC, a new and highly advanced range of oil-free turbocor compressor chillers launched in partnership with Geoclima (Geoclima.com). The family of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers will initially be available in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The exclusive technology partnership with Geoclima, a company specializing in innovative cooling systems with low environmental impact, enables Vertiv to build on existing world-class chiller technology and a well-established track record around the globe. The Liebert® OFC design has been optimized to utilize low GWP refrigerants including R1234ze and to provide high energy efficiency. Other refrigerants including R513A and R134a are also available in the range.

Kevin Brady, vice president and general manager of Thermal Management for Vertiv in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said: "We believe both Vertiv and Geoclima bring immense knowledge and experience to this technology partnership. The introduction of the Liebert® OFC range will provide our Data Centre customers with the complete array of chiller offerings: scroll, fixed screw, inverter screw, and turbocor, enabling them to meet their efficiency targets and stay ahead of regulations."

Paolo Ferraris, president of Geoclima said: "I am sure that the mix of Geoclima's innovative product range together with Vertiv's state of the art laboratories and deep knowledge of data centre applications make this technology partnership a sure success for both our companies".

The comprehensive Liebert® OFC range will include water-cooled models from 300 kW to 1600 kW and air-cooled models from 300 kW to 1700 kW, which are also available with free cooling and adiabatic configurations.

Existing and new customers from all over the world can thoroughly test Vertiv's complete portfolio of thermal management products under real field conditions at the state-of-the-art Customer Experience Centre (bit.ly/2Q5q0ee) in Tognana, Italy which boasts six laboratories, including the Chiller Test Laboratory with its 1.6 MW capacity, providing the ability to test and validate performance with varying chilled water temperatures and simulate ambient conditions ranging from -10° C to +55° C, a world-class indirect evaporative cooling test chamber to ensure validation of customers specified operating condition together with multiple air conditioning unit laboratories.

As part of Vertiv's innovation roadmap, the company recently redesigned the entire floor-mount air conditioning range, including the direct expansion Vertiv™ Liebert® PDX (bit.ly/2TVtLE9) with variable speed compressors and the chilled water range with the newly redesigned Vertiv™ Liebert® PCW (bit.ly/2w0lgzN).

Vertiv's global service capabilities provide commissioning, start-up through to fully comprehensive preventative maintenance offerings, and operational energy efficiency optimization audits.

Vertiv will be demonstrating new technologies using an augmented reality experience at Data Center World in London, stand n. D720.

(With Inputs from APO)

