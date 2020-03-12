Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices slump as Trump announces 30-day ban on travel to US from Europe over coronavirus

Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during early hours on Thursday, a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus a global pandemic and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel to the United States from Europe over Covid-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 10:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 10:12 IST
Equity indices slump as Trump announces 30-day ban on travel to US from Europe over coronavirus
Tata Motors skidded by 11.22 pc on Thursday morning at Rs 87.80 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during early hours on Thursday, a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus a global pandemic and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel to the United States from Europe over Covid-19. Oil also slipped further as Russia and Saudi Arabia increase output and see prices fall.

At 10 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 1,793 points or 5.02 per cent to 33,904 while the Nifty 50 dipped by 526 points at 9,932. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were deep in red with Nifty metal down by 7.1 per cent, PSU bank by 7 per cent, realty by 6.8 per cent and auto by 5.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Motors was the top loser after dropping by over 11 per cent at Rs 87.80 per share. Yes Bank and State Bank of India slipped by 9.7 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively. Metal stocks suffered heavy losses with Tata Steel down by 9 per cent, Vedanta by 8.7 per cent and JSW Steel by 7.9 per cent. The other prominent losers were Adani Ports, Titan, ONGC and GAIL.

Meanwhile, global shares crumbled after Trump announced a temporary travel ban from Europe in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. Investors worried over more disruptions to businesses and the world economy even as Trump said trade will not be affected by the restrictions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan lost by 4.1 per cent to its lowest level since early 2019 while Japan's Nikkei dropped by 5.3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi also plummeted by 4.16 per cent, Shanghai Composite declined 0.96 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by 3.59 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Sharing knowledge and insights with employees on Rheumatoid Arthritis

A session on arthritis was organized at Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd recently. The session was presided by Dr S. S Amarnath, one of the most distinguished and recognized practitioners in the orthopedics of medicine. Cadila employees across al...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest painsFormer movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Fossil footprints on Scottish island reveal dinosaur parade groundOn a crag of rock called Brothers Point on Scotlands Isle of Skye, scientists have identified two bustling footprint si...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus probe at California nursing home slowed by shortage of test kitsA shortage of coronavirus testing kits is complicating efforts by California health officials to monitor a pot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020