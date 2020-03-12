Qatar's Black Cat Engineering ties up with TCS for digital transformation

IT firm TCS on Thursday said it has partnered with Qatar-based Black Cat Engineering & Construction (BCEC) to provide digital solutions and innovation strategy. "Tata Consultancy Services...has been selected by BCEC..as the strategic partner to drive the latter's digital transformation and co-innovation strategy," TCS said in a BSE filing.

As part of the tie-up, TCS is enabling BCEC to reimagine its end-to-end business processes from tendering to construction, incorporating EPC industry's best practices, to design and implement multifunctional and multiservice solution on Oracle Cloud ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning). The seamless enterprise-wide system integrates multiple disparate business functions and eliminates data duplication and redundancy. "We...will bring our technology expertise, industry experience, proprietary solutions, and innovation ecosystem to make BCEC an industry benchmark," TCS Qatar Country Head Devashis Goswami said.

BCEC is Qatar's largest EPC and maintenance contractor for the upstream oil and gas industry. TCS stock was trading at Rs 1,824.80, down 6.64 per cent, on the BSE..

