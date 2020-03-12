Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moratorium on Yes Bank could have transitory impact on most corporates: Ind-Ra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 12:50 IST
Moratorium on Yes Bank could have transitory impact on most corporates: Ind-Ra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The moratorium on Yes Bank could have a transitory impact on most corporates exposed to the bank, and delays in resuming normal services may impact the near-term liquidity of some of its customers, rating agency Ind-Ra said. "India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has carried out a first-cut assessment of the impact of the recently imposed moratorium on Yes Bank's...withdrawals till April 3, 2020. The disruption could be transitory for most corporates exposed to the bank, given the administrator's statement of resuming the fully operational status by next week," the rating agency said.

However, delays in resuming normal services could impact the near-term liquidity of some of the bank's customers. Also, corporate groups with a large dependency on the bank could face a longer period of disruption. These disruptions could stem from their usage of Yes Bank as a lender for facilities such as cash credit, letters of credit, bank guarantees and other working capital facilities as well as a term debt provider. The moratorium is also likely to impact the liquidity cushion available with many corporates in the form of deposits and investments parked with Yes Bank or available unutilized lines. Also, issuers with Yes Bank as a service provider could also see a severe impact on their day-to-day operations. These are the issuers where Yes bank manages their trust and retention accounts and debt service reserve accounts, is counterparty for securitization transactions or acts as a collection agent, among other services. There could be a potential second-degree impact through the unavailability of transaction channels such as point of sale, wallets and clearing facilities where Yes Bank is a third party. Similarly, for companies where the key supplier or key customer banks with Yes Bank, there could be a cascading impact. Ind-Ra believes that the impact of the moratorium needs to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Companies sitting on a weak liquidity buffer along with large dependence on Yes Bank for fund-based working capital lines are likely to face near-term liquidity challenges.

Ind-Ra further said it expects large non-banking financial institutions to generally have a well-diversified funding mix and limited reliance on Yes Bank on their liability side. Also, most of these do not have any material deposits with the bank. The impact on infrastructure projects is contingent on the level of involvement of Yes Bank in the daily operations. Ind-Ra expects a higher risk in cases where the bank is closely linked and is the escrow banker (notwithstanding the number of banks in the consortium).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Western Himalayan region likely to receive rain, says IMD

Western Himalayan region is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty wind is also likely over Weste...

IBC led to recovery of just 10% of defaulted loans in non-major cos: Ramesh

The insolvency and bankruptcy law has resulted in recovery of just 10 percent of defaulted loans in case of companies other than the seven big ones referred for resolution, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursda...

FEATURE-In indigenous Colombia, Venezuelan migration sparks conflict

In the sun-baked scrubland of northern Colombias remote La Guajira province, a bitter quarrel rages between two neighboring Wayuu indigenous families, one of them seeking refuge from a humanitarian crisis across the border in Venezuela.Thei...

Two held for 143 cases of cheating

The Mumbai polices crime branch arrested two persons who have as many as 143 cases of cheating registered against them at different police stations, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, officials laid a trap at Crawford Market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020