Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treasury to kick off consultative process on e-cigarette taxation

In a statement, the Treasury said: “Government is concerned about the potential long term health harm related to the use of these products”.

Treasury to kick off consultative process on e-cigarette taxation
In recent years, new generation products such as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and electronic non-nicotine delivery systems (ENNDS) have been introduced in the market. Image Credit: ANI

The National Treasury will later this month kick off a consultative process on the taxation of electronic cigarettes from 2021.

This comes after Finance Minister made the announcement in the 2020 Budget.

In a statement, the Treasury said: "Government is concerned about the potential long term health harm related to the use of these products".

In recent years, new generation products such as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and electronic non-nicotine delivery systems (ENNDS) have been introduced in the market.

The Treasury said these products, also known as electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), are battery-powered devices that do not burn or use tobacco leaves but instead vaporize an e-liquid solution to create an aerosol which the user then inhales.

"The e-liquid contains nicotine/non-nicotine and other chemicals and/or flavoring chemicals that may be toxic to people's health," read the statement.

"Globally, there is growth in the marketing and use of ENDS/ENNDS, and in some instances, high consumption of these products is amongst the youth."

In South Africa, the marketing and distribution of ENDS/ENNDS are still unregulated and there are signs that the use of these products is growing.

To begin the consultation process on the treatment of electronic cigarettes, the National Treasury has invited the public to attend a consultation workshop hosted jointly with the National Department of Health.

The workshop will be held at the Development Bank of Southern Africa, in Midrand, on March 25, between 9 am and 11 am.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst case virus scenario

Cinema operator Cineworld could breach the terms of its existing debt arrangements under a worst case scenario for the impact of the coronavirus over the next few months, the company said in its annual results release on Thursday.It said th...

Motor racing-WEC cancels Sebring race after US travel clampdown

The World Endurance Championship WEC has canceled next weeks Sebring 1,000 Miles race in Florida after the United States imposed restrictions on travel from Europe for 30 days amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The WEC said that a...

Western Himalayan region likely to receive rain, says IMD

Western Himalayan region is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty wind is also likely over Weste...

IBC led to recovery of just 10% of defaulted loans in non-major cos: Ramesh

The insolvency and bankruptcy law has resulted in recovery of just 10 percent of defaulted loans in case of companies other than the seven big ones referred for resolution, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020