Riding High on Delhi-NCR's Apartment Management Industry, 'SpideyManage' Now Looks to Expand its Services in other Parts of the Country

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) SpideyManage, a single platform that integrates all aspects of society living by empowering the users with digital tools to handle, control and operate high-rise apartments, gated societies & commercial places is looking to raise 200 crores ($28 million) in a seed funding round. The company is in talks with multiple parties for raising funds. SpideyManage with its unique services is changing the way gated societies & corporates are being serviced in the country, by using technology and becoming an enabler by simplifying and digitizing estate management services.

Primarily serving the National Capital Region (NCR), the Company now intends to grow aggressively by expanding into new geographies and adding new product segments features & services. Mr. Bhakt Mohan Pun, Chairman – SpideyManage said, “Quite a few VCs have reached out to us for funding. But all these talks are in initial stages, and no deal is confirmed yet.” He further added, “The funding will provide us with the capital to drive its phase of growth in sales, including scaling up operations across National Capital Region and around nine Tier 2 cities which may include Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Mohali, Jaipur etc. We also plan to use the fresh capital to expand our technology infrastructure, strengthen marketing, sales and operations teams and add/build new features/services.” He further explains that the app and its web/app-based backend are modular offerings that are customizable and have flexibility in the selection of services. The product is designed in such a manner that the modules can be switched on and off and customized to suit the requirement of the client. These features make SpideyManage an unique app for a discerning society/RWA.

The SpideyManage app comes now bundled with various ERP tools developed gradually closely working in the market with the few apartments that initiated the app support, enabled the residents and their RWAs to effectively and effortlessly address the prevailing problems and issues. Thus, levelling the managers and the managed in their local self-governance. From micro-local services to discussion forums, SpideyManage is currently a one-stop destination for all inter-community and intra-community initiatives. The app provides corporate-level ERP solutions to the RWA managements. It offers cloud-based Smart ERP tools designed to make administrative tasks easier for estate managers. It works as a personal assistant, accountant, security officer and HR manager, all in one. It offers an integrated accounting system, streamlined service request management for building users, a visitor gate management solution, scheduling features for shared facilities, and IoT based data collection platform for analytics.

Bhakt Mohan Pun, Chairman of the Company launched the startup with a vision to bridge the gaps that were in the setup of gated infrastructures especially residential. “In the current scenario of increasing migration and urbanization, the RWAs, the lowest unit in urban democratic setup, are playing a significant role in local governance. We started with a vision to provide a technological platform to the RWAs, which gives them the interactive tools for effective grass-root governance when most of the RWAs and gated infrastructure were working in pen and paper mode,” said Pun. Image: SpideyManage Login Screen PWR PWR.

