Oppo brings Mohamed Salah onboard as MEA brand ambassador

The announcement comes as Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 3 Series across the Middle East on March 18.

Oppo brings Mohamed Salah onboard as MEA brand ambassador
A collaboration campaign featuring Mohamed Salah will be introduced at the launch of the newest photography-focused smartphone series in the MEA. Image Credit: ANI

Oppo on Thursday said that it has roped in Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah as its brand ambassador for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The announcement comes just ahead of the regional launch of the Reno3 Series on March 18.

A collaboration campaign featuring Mohamed Salah will be introduced at the launch of the newest photography-focused Reno 3 smartphone series in the MEA. Oppo supports exciting sports activities as a way of engaging with its target youth generation, the company said in a press release.

We recognize Mohamed's immense professional skills and find it comparable to our upcoming Reno3 Series' impeccable photography capabilities, which is why now is the perfect time to bring Mohamed on board as our brand ambassador. This is an exciting time for us to extend our reach across the region, and potentially support local football talent in the future, too.

Ethan Xue, President, OPPO Middle East

Talking about the Reno 3 series, it was announced in China in December 2019. Most recently, the Reno 3 Pro featuring 64MP Zoom Quadcam and 44MP dual punch-hole front camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode made its debut in India.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro adopts the MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor and 4025mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology that fully charges the device in 56 minutes. The device runs ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

