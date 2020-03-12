Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everyone will have to move towards natural farming: Khattar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kurukshetra
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:36 IST
Everyone will have to move towards natural farming: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said everyone will have to move together towards natural farming to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of doubling the farmers' income by 2022.   In this year's budget, the State Government has also set a target of doing natural farming on 1 lakh acres of land, he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of “Subhash Palekar Agricultural Workshop” organized by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department here. Notably, eminent farmer Subhash Palekar is known for his zero budget natural farming.

Several farmers have adopted his popular 'Palekar Krishi' (zero budget natural farming), which is nil use of chemical fertilizers and insecticides, and many have claimed to earning double for their produce than ordinary farmers. Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that 500 farmers each from all the districts of the State will be trained to create an environment for natural farming and further these farmers can make small and big farmers of their districts aware of natural farming.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat  and Haryana Agriculture Minister, Jai Parkash  Dalal were also present. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Devvrat for encouraging the cultivation of natural or 'zero budget' farming and said that with the changing times, saving nature is the need of the hour.

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Devvrat shared his experiences related to natural farming and said that the farmers should understand the difference between organic and natural farming and everyone should take up natural farming. He said that natural cow dung will be used for natural cultivation and other fertilizers will not be used in it, because the cow dung will produce bacteria and these bacteria will boost natural farming, it will not reduce the production but will reduce the cost for the farmers too and 70 per cent of water will be saved.

He said that the price of the yield of natural farming is two to three times higher in the market and the environment is also protected by this farming practice.   The Gujarat Governor said that in the last seven months, 1.25 lakh farmers have been introduced to natural farming in Gujarat and in the last four years thousands of farmers have been connected with natural farming in Himachal Pradesh. Devvrat has also served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh earlier..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

YSRCP govt has resorted to hooliganism : BJP leader Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP government has resorted to hooliganism ahead of local body elections in the Andhra Pradesh. He alleged YSRCP activists attacked BJP leaders to prevent them from filing their nomina...

Golf-PGA Tour bans spectators from tournaments over coronavirus concerns

The PGA Tour on Thursday banned spectators from attending tournaments through April 5, starting with Fridays second round of the Players Championship, because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made by PGA Tour ...

Report: NFL won't delay start of league year due to virus

The NFL has no plans to move the start of the league year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Thursday. The 2020 league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18.Teams have until 1159 a.m. ET on Mo...

COVID 19: ICC cancels board meeting, full meetings in May

The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic. In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, concerns expressed by Members an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020