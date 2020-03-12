Left Menu
Vedanta expects output at Lanjigarh alumina refinery to increase to 1.8 MT in 2019-20

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said total production at its Lanjigarh alumina refinery is expected to increase to 1.8 million tonne (MT) in 2019-20, on the back of a significant improvement in operating efficiencies. The production at the Odisha-based refinery had stood at 1.5 MT in the previous financial year.

"The Lanjigarh alumina refinery is set for a record performance in 2019-20 with total production expected to increase to 1.8 million tonne from 1.5 million tonne in the previous fiscal," the company said in the statement. The improvement in operational parameters has been driven by a 26 per cent reduction in caustic soda consumption and a 19 per cent decline in conversion cost.

The unit has achieved a 9 per cent reduction in bauxite cost per tonne through strategic bauxite sourcing. Lanjigarh now ranks among the top 5 alumina refineries globally in terms of total energy consumption. "There has been a reduced carbon intensity to 30 per cent below global average of 1,500 dollar per tonne. Lanjigarh is on track to deliver aluminium cost of production exit rate in Q4 2020," it said.

Further, Hindustan Zinc Ltd has recorded metal-in-concentrate production of 90,000 tonne in February, while metal output jumped to 80,000 tonne for the month. The production cost, excluding royalty, fell below USD 1,000 per tonne levels in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

The steel business of Electrosteel Steels Ltd has recorded an improvement in operational performance with Ebitda margins of over USD 100 per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. Electrosteel is set to achieve the best-ever production of 1.4 million tonnes in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Cairn Oil & Gas has successfully ramped up its facilities to full production ahead of time. Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. SID HRS.

