Cabinet discusses AGR issue

The Union Cabinet on Friday is believed to have discussed statutory dues payment by telecom companies and the Supreme Court is likely to be appraised at the next date of hearing. The Supreme Court had last month asked Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd and other telcos to clear within a month dues that arose out of its October 2019 order that non-telecom revenues have to be included for calculating spectrum charges and license fee.

The debt-laden, loss-making telcos however sought government intervention in relaxing terms of the payments, including staggered payments spread over multiple years. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reportedly sought a legal opinion from the law officer which is believed to have figured at the meeting of the Cabinet on Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who briefed the media about the decisions taken by the Cabinet, directed queries on the issue to DoT. DoT officials were tight-lipped about the deliberations, saying the matter was before the Supreme Court.

The Union Cabinet is understood to have discussed statutory dues payment by telecom companies at its meeting on Friday and it is widely-anticipated that Supreme Court will be appraised at the next date of hearing. The apex court is scheduled to hear the AGR matter on March 17. Bharti Airtel has, so far, paid Rs 13,004 crore to the government in two installments. It has also deposited an additional Rs 5,000 crore as an "ad-hoc payment (subject to subsequent refund/adjustment) to cover differences, if any, arising from the reconciliation exercise with the DoT". The total payout by Bharti Airtel, however, is half of the Rs 35,586.01 crore liability estimated by the DoT.

Beleaguered Vodafone Idea has pegged its total dues to the government at Rs 21,533 crore -- less than half of what the Telecom Department has estimated. Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read recently indicated keenness to make a "new, good beginning" in India. Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore out of the "self-assessed" liability of Rs 21,533 crore.

Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha recently, had said the government has received part payment of about Rs 25,900 crore from various telecom operators towards statutory dues. The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities arose after the Supreme Court in October last year upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses for calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fees to the exchequer.

In all, 16 entities had owed the government Rs 1.47 lakh crore in AGR liabilities -- Rs 92,642 crore in licence fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. Of the estimated dues that include interest and penalty for late payments, Airtel and Vodafone Idea accounted for about 60 per cent..

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

ANALYSIS-Why an off-the-cuff Lagarde comment spooked euro bond investors so much

For years, bond investors buying debt from riskier euro zone countries such as Italy have been comforted by the presence of the ECBs backstop to borrowing costs. But a communication mishap at a crucial juncture has undone some of that confi...

Soccer-No contest between society's well-being and football - Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday football was no longer a priority amid the coronavirus outbreak and society must do all it can to put health first and look after people. The Premier League became the latest high-profile compe...

Russia to limit flights to and from EU, Switzerland and Norway over coronavirus

Russia will limit passenger flights to and from the European Union, Switzerland and Norway, starting on March 16, except for flights through Moscows Sheremetyevo airport, the authorities said on Friday.Flights from Moscow to the capitals of...

Malls to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister

At times when centre and states are pulling all stops to help contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that malls will remain open in the state. Malls will remain open in the state while all ...
