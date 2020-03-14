Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Stocks bounce on stimulus hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 01:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 01:04 IST
US STOCKS-Stocks bounce on stimulus hopes

Wall Street clawed back some losses on Friday after its biggest one-day decline in three decades, as investors set their hopes on more global fiscal stimulus to stem a coronavirus-driven global recession.

All three main indexes jumped more than 6% in early trading before paring gains on reports President Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency to contain the spread of the deadly pathogen. The indexes were still about 25% below record highs hit in mid-February, and were on track for their biggest weekly declines since October 2008, the height of the financial crisis.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will pass a coronavirus economic aid package on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, but it was unclear whether Trump and his fellow Republicans would support it. Given the steep declines on Thursday - the biggest one-day percentage drop since "Black Monday" in October 1987 - investors were hoping for a stronger bounce-back in today's session.

"We should have seen significantly more volume, significantly more positive price action, breadth in the market today given the sell-off that we saw specifically yesterday," said Peter Kenny, founder of Kenny’s Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in New York. "It isn’t there, and that is an indication we are not even close to being out of the woods."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 833.72 points, or 3.93%, to 22,034.34, the S&P 500 gained 93.62 points, or 3.77%, to 2,574.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 257.23 points, or 3.57%, to 7,459.04. All the main S&P 500 sub-indexes were trading higher, with financial stocks rising 6.94% as expectations of further liquidity measures by the Federal Reserve pushed up Treasury yields, in what has become a very thin market.

Oil also looked set to end the week with a silver lining, as both Brent and WTI crude settled higher after a near-collapse in prices on Monday due to a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The S&P 500 energy index added 1.66%. Travel stocks, hammered in the rout, were trading higher, with the S&P 1500 airlines index up 3.66%

Hotel operators Marriott International Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hyatt Hotels Corp all gained at least 1%. Boeing Co jumped 7.98% but was still on track for its biggest weekly drop in its history on rising concerns about the company's growing cash burn.

Apple Inc rose 4.97% and was among the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow, as the iPhone maker said it would reopen all 42 of its branded stores in China. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.02-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 118 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded two new highs and 656 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Americans rush to stock up on essentials as coronavirus spreads

American shoppers stood in long lines outside grocery stores on Friday, waiting to buy essentials like toilet paper, pasta, and bottled water, as a worsening coronavirus crisis stoked fears of shortages across the United States. The run on ...

FACTBOX-Global sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreakOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. The Hellenic Olympic Committee HOC suspended the re...

How the longest bull run in history ended in pandemic panic

As a collapse in the oil price unleashed chaos in financial markets, Madrid money manager Diego Parrilla phoned a colleague who agreed they had better head to work early in the morning.By daybreak in Europe, the price of crude oil had falle...

Athletics-Semenya switches to 200m in Tokyo Olympics bid

South African middle distance athlete Caster Semenya is aiming to run in the 200 metres at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, competing over a distance that would allow her to avoid World Athletics regulations limiting her testosterone levels. Semeny...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020