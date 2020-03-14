Left Menu
New Shivaji statue at Maha Vidhan Bhavan soon, says Speaker

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:55 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 17:55 IST
The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj seated on a throne in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises will be replaced soon, Speaker Nana Patole said. He told PTI the statue is smaller than the throne.

"Yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and I inspected the statue and decided to set up a committee to finalise the design. The committee will be headed by the Assembly Speaker and Chairman of the Legislative council and will have architects, engineers and other experts," Patole said. The committee will be set up in a day or two, and the statue will be completed in a year's time, he added..

