RAGC Students Host Theme Dinner

- Almost 400 guests attend RAGC Theme Dinner - 'Akhand Bharat' theme for this year's dinner - Chef Ramesh B Javvaji, Chief Guest for the evening - Chief Sponsors - RD Enterprises and Zorabian Chicken MUMBAI, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an annual event hosted by students designed to practice their skills and engender an entrepreneurial spirit among them, a theme dinner was organised by the Hospitality Management students of Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers (RAGC) on Saturday, 29th February 2020. The theme this year was 'Akhand Bharat' wherein students prepared cuisine from around the nation to promote culture and unity of the country. The dinner was held at the RAGC Dahanu Campus with the students and faculty of RAGC taking care of everything right from marketing and promotions to food preparation, invitations and other aspects of organization. The Chief Sponsors for the event were RD Enterprises and Zorabian Chicken. Almost 350 kgs of ingredients were cooked to create 23 scrumptious dishes.

Almost 400 people were catered to at the dinner, including the Chief Guest for the evening, Chef Ramesh B Javvaji. He is the Executive Committee Board Member-IFCA & Director-Culinary Studies-International Academy Of Culinary Arts & Past President-EICA. Chef Ramesh Javvaji graduated from Catering Institute at Chennai (1976), is one of the 1st Kitchen Management Trainees of ITC Hotels (1976) possessing certification of Excellence from Alberta Best in Hospitality. About RAGC ( www.ragc.in ) Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers (RAGC), established in 2008, is a vocational education and training division of Rustomjee Group. RAGC is a provider of vocational education with an objective to make India "the capital of skilled manpower" by enlightening, empowering, and engaging the underprivileged youth with vocational skills and making them employable. RAGC have been able to transform lives of over 100000 students by skilling them to a gainful employment. Today RAGC have successfully been able to make vocational education a prime choice in a students' career and make them industry ready, globally. Some of the reputed companies where RAGC students are currently employed include TATA Motors, Eicher, GM Modular, Kalpataru, Ajmera Realty, Godrej Constructions, Shapoorji and Pallonji, Keystone Realtors, L&T, amongst many others.

About Rustomjee: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane. Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their stakeholders through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and learning rooms thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.

To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135165/RAGC_Theme_Dinner.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.