Coronavirus: Vaishno Devi yatra closed, all interstate buses banned in J-K
The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced on Wednesday closure of the Vaishno Devi yatra and banning of all interstate buses as part of the precautionary measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus
"Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from today. Operations of all interstate buses -- incoming and outgoing from Jammu and Kashmir, banned from today," the Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a tweet
The district administration in Udhampur suspended all modes of public transport, while two major parks including Bagh-e-Bahu in Jammu and all public parks in Poonch district have been closed till further orders, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Vaishno Devi
- Kashmir
- Poonch
- Udhampur
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir govt receives 44 EoIs for investments amounting to Rs 13,120 cr: Goyal
CBI books Hilal Rather, son of NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in bank fraud case: Officials.
UNHRC director has been wrong before: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on UN body's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.
Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari says he will launch new political party in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
451 under detention in Jammu and Kashmir: Minister tells Rajya Sabha