Maha CM seeks waiver of penalty for late payment of taxes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the Centre to waive interest, fees and penalties for delay in payment of advance tax, GSTand in filing of tax returns for the financial year 2018-19. The request was made considering the unprecedented coronavirus epidemic situation, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.

Thackeray spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard, the CMO tweeted. March 31 is the last date to file belated return and revised return for financial year 2018-19 and also to pay advance tax.

March 23 is the last date to file GST return for February 2020, and April 30 is the last date to pay TDS of March 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.