Maha CM seeks waiver of penalty for late payment of taxes

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:46 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:46 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the Centre to waive interest, fees and penalties for delay in payment of advance tax, GSTand in filing of tax returns for the financial year 2018-19. The request was made considering the unprecedented coronavirus epidemic situation, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.

Thackeray spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard, the CMO tweeted. March 31 is the last date to file belated return and revised return for financial year 2018-19 and also to pay advance tax.

March 23 is the last date to file GST return for February 2020, and April 30 is the last date to pay TDS of March 2020..

