Left Menu
Development News Edition

US asks citizens to avoid all international travel due to COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 08:59 IST
US asks citizens to avoid all international travel due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The US has advised its citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of coronavirus and plan to return immediately. Upgrading its Health Advisory to Level 4, the State Department said that in countries where commercial departure options remain available, American citizens who live in the US should arrange for an immediate return to the country, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.

US citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel, the State Department said, adding that many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from the entry with little advance notice. Airlines have canceled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or canceled trips, it said.

"If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," said the advisory. On March 14, the State Department authorized the departure of US personnel and family members from any diplomatic or consular post in the world who have determined they are at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19 or who have requested departure based on a commensurate justification.

These departures may limit the ability of US embassies and consulates to provide services to US citizens. The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 210,300 people in at least 145 countries and over 9,000 people have died, more than half of them outside China, where the epidemic first began in Wuhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Swimming Australia call for 'level playing field' if Games go ahead

Swimming Australia has called on the International Olympic Committee to ensure there is a level playing field if the Tokyo Games go ahead as athletes struggle to train properly because of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. In an ...

US headed towards recession, but tech industry still optimist: industry expert

The US is headed towards a recession in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus, but the Silicon Valley CEOs are optimistic about the growth of the tech industry, a leading Indian-American venture capitalist has said. Founder of Indiaspo...

COVID-19 : Delhi's Jhandewalan temple to remain close till Mar 21

In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Jhandewalan temple here will remain closed from March 21 till further orders. This comes after the total number of COVID-19 patients in India has crossed the 195 mark.Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, s...

Finally done but justice delayed: Bollywood celebs on Nirbhaya convicts hanging

As the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were hanged on Friday morning, Bollywood celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ritiesh Deshmukh praised the verdict, but also called for stricter laws for crime again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020