Impetus Technologies India inaugurates its first owned facility at the national capital region in Noida

Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd commenced operations at its new premises in Noida by inaugurating a small wing of its three-acre campus project on Wednesday.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:15 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:15 IST
Impetus Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] March 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd commenced operations at its new premises in Noida by inaugurating a small wing of its three-acre campus project on Wednesday. The organization acquires its first owned facility at NCR, comprising three acres of land and will be designed benchmarking international standards. The campus can host over 2,000 employees once fully built up and will have enhanced recreational and sports facilities along with exceptional amenities and services to offer its people.

Impetus began its journey in NCR seventeen years ago. Since then, it has added a fully functional premise in NSEZ and two spacious facilities in Gurugram. The organization owns a massive 26 acres state-of-the-art facility at Indore with employee-friendly amenities and provisions for its people. The company also has two other world-class premises at Indore and one at Bengaluru.

"As we grow rapidly, I am confident that this new facility will play a significant role in defining our success path. It will ensure the smooth working and efficient productivity of our employees by successfully enabling them to carve a journey of innovation and transformation", said Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

