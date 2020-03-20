Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields tumble as risk sentiment picks up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:40 IST
Euro zone bond yields tumble as risk sentiment picks up

Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday as risk sentiment picked up to support Southern European bonds, and German bonds retraced some of their losses from the previous session.

Global stock markets recovered somewhat on Friday following this week's rout; European shares were set for a second straight session of gains as more countries took monetary and fiscal measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak Norway's central bank became the latest to cut rates , China was set to unleash trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus to revive its economy and on Friday major central banks including the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) acted together to ease the strain in global funding markets.

Italian bond yields were lower, with the 10-year yield last down 21 basis points at 1.61%, after falling nearly 50 bps on Thursday. They were set for their biggest weekly fall since late January. The ECB's 750 million-euro emergency bond purchase scheme, announced on Wednesday, has boosted Southern European debt, alleviating some concern over how already heavily-indebted states would finance the fiscal measures needed to defend against coronavirus.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields were down around 20 bps each . "We have bonds and stocks moving in lockstep...it's clearly a sign of optimism being regained in the market," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "It's a sign that central bank intervention is baring fruit."

German bonds - a safe haven that would sell off when risk sentiment picked up in normal times - also rallied. The 10-year Bund yield slid 17 bps to -0.33%, after touching over 10-month highs on Thursday at -0.14%.

Mizuho rates strategist Peter McCallum said this was a relatively modest move reversing some of Thursday's sell-off after an official with knowledge of the plan said that Germany plans to soon declare an exception to its constitutional debt brake, which limits the amount of debt it can issue. A German supplementary budget to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus will be worth around 150 billion euros ($161.18 billion), a government source said on Friday.

Bunds have also been under pressure this week as investors sold safe-haven assets to make up for losses elsewhere -- 10-year bond yields are up 25 bps this week, set for their worst week since June 2015. "We can expect that after a while confidence will return to this market and return to safe-haven status and their diversification advantage," ING's Bouvet said of sovereign bonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Turkey reports five more coronavirus deaths

Turkey on Friday recorded five more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall total to nine, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged people not to go out for non-essential reasons. We have lost five patients who are elderly an...

Brazil cuts growth, sees coronavirus quickly ravaging health system

Brazil began to process the accelerating horrors of the spread of the new coronavirus on Friday, slashing economic growth outlooks, warning of a healthcare collapse and announcing new measures to fight a crisis that has also taken a toll on...

Delta warns of 80% revenue drop as US carriers fear doom

Delta Air Lines on Friday warned the coronavirus pandemic will cut its second quarter earnings by 80 per cent compared to 2019, and ratings agency SP said other US carriers faced similar fates. Were now projecting our June quarter revenues ...

Confessions, books and peep shows: Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Father Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, administering confession to worshippers car by car, at times leaning forward as he struggled to hear them from the six-feet distance imposed by soci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020