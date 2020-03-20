Train services cancelled in Himachal Pradesh

Hours after the Ferozepur railway division cancelled all 14 trains plying through the Himachal's Kangra valley, the Ambala division too decided to discontinue the service on the Shimla-Kalka track in the wake of the coronavirus threat. No passenger train between Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla and Kalka of Haryana's Panchkula district will run from Saturday till further orders, Ambala Senior DCM Hari Mohan said. He said the decision was taken after an advisory in this regard by Solan Deputy Commissioner K C Chaman on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh government, he added.

Earlier, a Ferozepur division spokesperson had said that the train service in the Kangra valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) had been cancelled from midnight on Friday till further orders. On Thursday evening, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati had said the movement of all trains from Punjab to Kangra district will remain suspended after midnight to check the spread of COVID-19.

The movement of trains in Kangra district was banned as a precautionary measure after some people were tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab, he had added. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had said on Thursday afternoon that the entry of all tourists, including domestic and international, had been banned in the state. RDK

