Janta curfew: GoAir suspends all flights for Sunday

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:33 IST
GoAir on Friday announced that it is voluntarily suspending all flights on March 22 when 'Janta curfew' will be in force. The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a 'Janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday amid coronavirus pandemic.

"GoAir will voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday, March 22, in support of the Janta Curfew proposed by the Honorable Prime Minister," the airline said. "GoAir will protect all the PNRs dated 22 March 2020 in view of the Janta curfew for a period of one year under the Protect Your PNR scheme. Passengers can contact GoAir at any time over the next one year to redeem their ticket on any GoAir flight on any date with no charges being levied," it added.

