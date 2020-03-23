Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 03:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 03:44 IST
Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate

Airbus confirmed on Sunday it would resume only partial aircraft production when its French and Spanish factories reopen on Monday after a four-down shutdown to tackle health concerns over the coronavirus.

Some French labour unions said on Saturday it had been decided that production would resume at a slower than normal rate. In a statement late on Sunday, the European planemaker said its production and assembly work would "partially resume" in France and Spain on Monday, following health and safety checks.

France and Spain host some Airbus civil and military assembly lines and manufacture parts needed to preserve Airbus operations in other countries, mainly in the UK and Germany but also at satellite assembly sites in the United States and China. Workstations will only open when it is safe to do so, Airbus said, without saying how steeply its production would fall.

France's CGT union criticised the move, saying it put not only Airbus factories and surrounding populations but those of a wider supply chain at risk. It said workers should be allowed to decide for themselves whether to return to work. In its statement, Airbus said it had carried out extensive work with unions to ensure the health and safety of its employees, while securing business continuity.

The halt for deep cleaning and the re-spacing of workers on production lines were echoed by similar steps at some suppliers last week. But there are fears that shortages in the supply chain could quickly disrupt output again, industry sources said. U.S. rival Boeing Co is also leaning toward a temporary stoppage at its twin-aisle jet factories, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Exxon notifying contractors, vendors of near-term spending cuts -spokesman

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.Exxon will announce its reduction plans once t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned. The American disease expert,...

China sees drop in new coronavirus cases; all new cases imported

Mainland China saw a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases, reversing four straight days of gains, as the capital Beijing ramped up measures to contain the number of infections arriving from abroad.China had 39 new confirmed case...

S.Korea reports 64 new coronavirus cases, total at 8,961

South Korea reported 64 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 8,961, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.The new numbers extend a downward trend, marking the 12th day in a row the country h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020