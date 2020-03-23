Left Menu
US Senate fails to advance trillion-dollar rescue package

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 04:32 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 04:32 IST
A trillion-dollar Senate proposal to rescue the reeling US economy crashed to defeat Sunday after receiving zero support from Democrats, who said the Republican proposal failed to sufficiently help millions of Americans devastated by the coronavirus crisis

The bill, which proposed up to USD 2 trillion in funding for American families, thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses and the nation's critically under-equipped hospitals, failed by a 47-47 vote when it needed 60 to pass, despite intense negotiations between Republicans, Democrats and President Donald Trump's administration

The shock result, which heaps major pressure on Congress to come together and greenlight a federal government intervention, is almost certain to have a profound effect on stock markets when they open on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

