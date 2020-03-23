Left Menu
Coronavirus: Uber suspends cab services in several cities

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:51 IST
Cab aggregator firm Uber onMonday said it was suspending taxi services in Mumbai, Puneand Nagpur in Maharashtra apart from several cities across thecountry due to the novel coronavirus outbreak

They include the National Capital Region in Delhi,Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat, Amritsar,Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Ludhiana in Punjab as well as Ajmer,Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur in Rajasthan

While we will continue to offer servicesto meet theessential andurgent travel needs of communities we serve,some or all of Uber's rides services will not be availabletill further notice, its blog said, adding that UberPool andUber Intercity services have been suspended across the countrytill further notice.

© Copyright 2020